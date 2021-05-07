NuCypher (NU) Price Reaches $0.47 on Major Exchanges

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. In the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. NuCypher has a total market capitalization of $300.97 million and approximately $25.01 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuCypher coin can currently be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00000815 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About NuCypher

NuCypher is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,169,480,867 coins and its circulating supply is 641,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

Buying and Selling NuCypher

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuCypher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

