Insider Selling: Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Major Shareholder Sells 77,523 Shares of Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) major shareholder Linda Stinson sold 77,523 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $270,555.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,702,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,430,939.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Linda Stinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Linda Stinson sold 74,498 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total value of $271,172.72.

On Monday, May 3rd, Linda Stinson sold 39,437 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $129,353.36.

On Friday, April 30th, Linda Stinson sold 44,700 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total value of $147,063.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Linda Stinson sold 26,895 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $83,374.50.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Linda Stinson sold 12,385 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $37,278.85.

On Friday, April 16th, Linda Stinson sold 9,200 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $27,600.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Linda Stinson sold 21,750 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $65,902.50.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Linda Stinson sold 30,866 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $95,375.94.

On Monday, April 5th, Linda Stinson sold 76,953 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $242,401.95.

On Monday, March 29th, Linda Stinson sold 42,252 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $128,023.56.

Shares of ELVT traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.55. The company had a trading volume of 716,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,939. The company has a market capitalization of $126.58 million, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 2.87. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $4.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.53.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 5.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELVT. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Elevate Credit during the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Elevate Credit by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,353,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after buying an additional 78,800 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Elevate Credit during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Elevate Credit during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Elevate Credit during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. 29.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Elevate Credit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.87.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

