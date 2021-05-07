Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 4.91%.

Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $16.00. 106,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,426. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $16.45. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.78 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.93%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BCSF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

