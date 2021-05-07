Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) will announce earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Excellon Resources’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Excellon Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.20 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Excellon Resources.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Excellon Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXN. Sprott Inc. bought a new position in Excellon Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $806,000. Northeast Investment Management lifted its stake in Excellon Resources by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 60,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Excellon Resources by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 653,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 140,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Excellon Resources stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.77. 39,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,001. Excellon Resources has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $4.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.88.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, develops, and finances mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the EvoluciÃ³n property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

