Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Receives GBX 946 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 940 ($12.28).

A number of research firms recently commented on LRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lancashire from GBX 830 ($10.84) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 945 ($12.35) to GBX 915 ($11.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

LRE stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 710.50 ($9.28). The company had a trading volume of 251,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,096. The company has a market capitalization of £1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 507.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 661.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 685.55. Lancashire has a 1-year low of GBX 591.50 ($7.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 852.50 ($11.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.77%.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

