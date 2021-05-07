Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $190.22.

PCTY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Paylocity by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Paylocity by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Paylocity by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Paylocity by 1.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Paylocity by 0.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.44. The company had a trading volume of 312,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,709. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paylocity has a twelve month low of $105.49 and a twelve month high of $218.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $186.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

