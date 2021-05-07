American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Issues Earnings Results

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $312.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.95 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,337,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 138.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $37.43.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 36.04%.

In related news, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $6,178,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 316,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,230,812. 21.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.55.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, CA.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.