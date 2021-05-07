Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $239.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cognex updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ CGNX traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,404,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,743. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.19 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex has a 1 year low of $53.08 and a 1 year high of $101.82.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cognex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.89.
About Cognex
Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.
