Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.510-0.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.330-2.430 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ELS traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 808,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,015. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12-month low of $53.52 and a 12-month high of $69.94.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 69.38%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ELS. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a sector perform rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.80.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.