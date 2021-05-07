Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) EVP Sells $1,749,933.23 in Stock

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ECL traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $228.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,276. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.25 and a twelve month high of $231.36. The stock has a market cap of $65.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.91, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ECL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. G.Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Gabelli raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 24,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 31,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

