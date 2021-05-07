Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Insider Ryan S. Smith Sells 176,385 Shares

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) insider Ryan S. Smith sold 176,385 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $6,258,139.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,623,609 shares in the company, valued at $483,365,647.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

XM stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,197,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,075. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.81. Qualtrics International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.49 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.39 million. Qualtrics International’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XM. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth $60,102,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at $15,143,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at $1,351,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at $1,197,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at $1,077,000.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.28.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

