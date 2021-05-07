Arcblock (ABT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $14.57 Million

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $23.88 million and approximately $14.57 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcblock coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000421 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Arcblock has traded up 4.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00085131 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00020020 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00062764 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.89 or 0.00777062 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.83 or 0.00102296 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,065.21 or 0.08807394 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

About Arcblock

Arcblock (ABT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Arcblock Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

