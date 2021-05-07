Mirrored United States Oil Fund Price Tops $44.86 on Exchanges (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 7th. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market capitalization of $34.87 million and $136,574.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be purchased for approximately $44.86 or 0.00078010 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirrored United States Oil Fund alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00069018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $150.46 or 0.00261615 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $636.88 or 0.01107408 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00031363 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.29 or 0.00748195 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,427.67 or 0.99855348 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 777,313 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “mUSOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.