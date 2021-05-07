PHI Token (PHI) Price Hits $0.24 on Major Exchanges

PHI Token (CURRENCY:PHI) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. PHI Token has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and $465.00 worth of PHI Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PHI Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000423 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, PHI Token has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00085131 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00020020 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00062764 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $446.89 or 0.00777062 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.83 or 0.00102296 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,065.21 or 0.08807394 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

PHI Token Profile

PHI Token is a coin. PHI Token’s total supply is 13,578,190 coins and its circulating supply is 5,828,254 coins. The official website for PHI Token is www.phitoken.io . PHI Token’s official Twitter account is @PhiToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PHI Token has three main preparatory features to increase the PHI Tokens value over time: 1) PHI Tokens as Stake: Anyone aiming to use platform components, such as asset managers and financial planners, must-own and immobilize the PHI Tokens; 2) PHI Tokens as Payment: The hybrid investment platform and the developed financial software can accept payments in PHI Tokens offering a 30% cashback, thus encouraging people to pay through these Tokens instead of fiat currency. 3) PHI Tokens Buy Back and Burn rewards: 15% of the performance fees generated by the platform and 50% of the annual tax refund obtained from the payment of taxes in Malta will be used to purchase PHI Tokens on exchanges and will be burned, to create a scarcity effect that will produce a continuous growth over time. “

PHI Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PHI Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PHI Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PHI Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

