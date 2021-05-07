Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.070-2.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.90 billion-$5.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.08 billion.Edwards Lifesciences also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.540-0.600 EPS.

EW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.93.

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,255,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,083. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.46 and a 200-day moving average of $85.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $66.23 and a 12-month high of $98.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $5,769,853.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at $26,073,340.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $298,909.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 324,276 shares of company stock valued at $27,633,164. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

