NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Issues Earnings Results

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 91.64% and a negative return on equity of 29.47%.

NASDAQ:NGM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,482. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.70. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.93 and a twelve month high of $32.12.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $616,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 945,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,294,373.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 50.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NGM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.