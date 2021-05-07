Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Announces Earnings Results

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ambev had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 13.86%.

Shares of ABEV remained flat at $$3.12 during trading hours on Friday. 19,106,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,172,199. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.81. Ambev has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $3.20. The stock has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Ambev alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABEV shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.