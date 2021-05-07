Ethereum Stake Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.46 Million (ETHYS)

Ethereum Stake (CURRENCY:ETHYS) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Ethereum Stake has a market cap of $1.46 million and $492.00 worth of Ethereum Stake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ethereum Stake has traded 22.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Stake coin can currently be purchased for about $7.31 or 0.00012732 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00069554 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.88 or 0.00261114 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $638.04 or 0.01111559 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00031358 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.58 or 0.00755363 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,078.50 or 0.99439170 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ethereum Stake Profile

Ethereum Stake’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 200,000 coins. The official website for Ethereum Stake is ethereumstake.farm . Ethereum Stake’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield

Buying and Selling Ethereum Stake

