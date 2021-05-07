Dover (NYSE:DOV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dover (NYSE:DOV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.750-6.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.35 billion-$7.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.27 billion.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.91.

NYSE:DOV traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.91. 817,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,458. Dover has a twelve month low of $79.87 and a twelve month high of $153.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.69 and a 200 day moving average of $127.56. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dover will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.39%.

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

