BitCoal Trading Down 7.6% This Week (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. In the last seven days, BitCoal has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. BitCoal has a total market capitalization of $36,159.53 and approximately $420.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCoal coin can now be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.81 or 0.00799312 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003720 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 151% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitCoal Coin Profile

BitCoal (COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

