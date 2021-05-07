Analysts Anticipate Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $70.47 Million

Brokerages expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) will report sales of $70.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $78.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $66.00 million. Lightspeed POS reported sales of $36.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full-year sales of $209.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $205.30 million to $217.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $354.37 million, with estimates ranging from $300.02 million to $422.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lightspeed POS.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $57.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.12 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LSPD shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cormark upgraded Lightspeed POS from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.36.

Shares of Lightspeed POS stock traded up $1.26 on Friday, reaching $62.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,823. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.41. Lightspeed POS has a 52 week low of $15.38 and a 52 week high of $82.53.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

