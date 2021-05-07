East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EWBC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

In other news, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $118,096.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,757.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $90,105.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,528.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,916 shares of company stock worth $287,974. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 5,020.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EWBC traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.70. The stock had a trading volume of 608,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,612. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $29.53 and a 52-week high of $82.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.14 and a 200 day moving average of $60.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $426.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.91 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

