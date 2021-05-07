James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Receives $159.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist raised shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

NASDAQ:JRVR traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.12. 3,637,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,885. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. James River Group has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $57.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.20.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($4.13). James River Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 9.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that James River Group will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in James River Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in James River Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in James River Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 51,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in James River Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

