Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.20 billion-$10.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.28 billion.

Shares of NYSE:AAP traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $204.47. 388,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.69. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $116.76 and a 12 month high of $205.20.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $193.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $193.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $182.35.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

