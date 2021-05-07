Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Price Hits $18.71 on Major Exchanges

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. During the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded 33.3% higher against the US dollar. One Pickle Finance coin can now be purchased for $18.71 or 0.00032694 BTC on major exchanges. Pickle Finance has a total market cap of $25.22 million and $9.32 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.21 or 0.00085999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00020033 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00062743 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $444.93 or 0.00777540 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.45 or 0.00102138 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,040.45 or 0.08808424 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Pickle Finance Coin Profile

Pickle Finance (PICKLE) is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,373,227 coins and its circulating supply is 1,348,130 coins. Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance . Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Pickle Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pickle Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pickle Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

