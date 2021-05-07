USD Coin Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. During the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. USD Coin has a market cap of $14.38 billion and approximately $2.26 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USD Coin coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,480.80 or 0.06082856 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $122.52 or 0.00214103 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003357 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

USD Coin Profile

USD Coin (USDC) is a coin. It was first traded on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 14,380,157,844 coins. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc . The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

USD Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

