First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.39 Million

Analysts expect First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) to report sales of $21.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.88 million and the lowest is $20.90 million. First Guaranty Bancshares posted sales of $20.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full-year sales of $89.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $87.70 million to $90.58 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $95.78 million, with estimates ranging from $95.10 million to $96.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 10.43%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FGBI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter worth $143,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 221.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $430,000. Institutional investors own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

FGBI traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.50. 30,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,137. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $21.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 43.54%.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

