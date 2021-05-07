Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Receives $17.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SMED shares. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Sharps Compliance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

In other news, VP Gregory C. Davis sold 2,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $43,531.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,888.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David P. Tusa sold 218,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $3,858,537.10. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 226,333 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,968. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Sharps Compliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMED stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $16.18. The stock had a trading volume of 404,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,000. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.35. Sharps Compliance has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.16 million and a P/E ratio of 228.46.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 4.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sharps Compliance will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.