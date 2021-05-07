0Chain (ZCN) Price Up 2% This Week

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $56.37 million and $519,456.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $1.16 or 0.00002035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 0Chain has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000077 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00043686 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

