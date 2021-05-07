Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ECPG traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,794. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.62. Encore Capital Group has a one year low of $24.62 and a one year high of $49.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.12.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.88. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 14.84%. Research analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encore Capital Group (ECPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.