Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
Shares of NASDAQ ECPG traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,794. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.62. Encore Capital Group has a one year low of $24.62 and a one year high of $49.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.12.
Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.88. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 14.84%. Research analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Encore Capital Group
Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.
