Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 6.95%.

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.38. 412,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,078. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.40. Rent-A-Center has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $64.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is 55.36%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Rent-A-Center currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.14.

In related news, CMO Ann L. Davids sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 19,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $1,079,886.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,369. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

