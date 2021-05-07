Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 59.26%.

Shares of UEPS stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $4.63. 1,520,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,267. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $6.62. The company has a market capitalization of $262.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.67.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Net 1 UEPS Technologies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other Net 1 UEPS Technologies news, Director Monde Nkosi purchased 125,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $686,749.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Value Capital Partners (Pty) L purchased 35,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $193,774.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies.

