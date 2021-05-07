Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Waitr had a negative net margin of 118.32% and a negative return on equity of 95.68%.

Shares of Waitr stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.13. 8,815,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,159,421. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average is $3.15. The firm has a market cap of $237.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of -3.86. Waitr has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $5.85.

Get Waitr alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waitr presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.40.

Waitr Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its Waitr and Bite Squad mobile applications (the platforms) provide delivery, carryout, and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 20,000 restaurants, in 700 cities, on the platforms.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Waitr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waitr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.