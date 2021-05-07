Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lessened its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

MA stock opened at $375.88 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $263.96 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $373.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.29, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $374.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.78.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.27.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.67, for a total value of $19,085,256.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,210,635 shares in the company, valued at $36,106,642,580.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 274,803 shares of company stock valued at $94,686,848 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

