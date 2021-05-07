Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Delta Apparel had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 2.78%.

DLA stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.42. 32,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,289. Delta Apparel has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.19 and a 200-day moving average of $19.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 1.72.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DLA. TheStreet upgraded Delta Apparel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

