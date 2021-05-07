TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Sells C$2,675,000.00 in Stock

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.00, for a total transaction of C$2,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,165,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$445,670,408.

Alain Bédard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TFI International alerts:

On Friday, March 26th, Alain Bédard purchased 600 shares of TFI International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$90.93 per share, with a total value of C$54,558.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Alain Bédard sold 22,560 shares of TFI International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.60, for a total transaction of C$2,156,736.00.

On Thursday, February 11th, Alain Bédard sold 50,000 shares of TFI International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$101.50, for a total value of C$5,075,000.00.

Shares of TSE TFII traded up C$0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$107.51. The company had a trading volume of 197,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,800. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.06 billion and a PE ratio of 28.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$96.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$80.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73. TFI International Inc. has a one year low of C$34.85 and a one year high of C$109.42.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TFII. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TFI International from C$80.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Desjardins increased their target price on TFI International from C$108.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on TFI International from C$81.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on TFI International from C$90.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on TFI International to C$117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$104.63.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.