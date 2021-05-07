CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) will announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CollPlant Biotechnologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.80. CollPlant Biotechnologies posted earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 338.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that CollPlant Biotechnologies will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CollPlant Biotechnologies.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.57 million. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 149.91% and a negative return on equity of 116.41%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on CollPlant Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

CLGN stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.75. The company had a trading volume of 15,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,284. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.30. The company has a market cap of $77.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.11. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLGN. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 87,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 45,050 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 285,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 10,016 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company's products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

