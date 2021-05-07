Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total transaction of $776,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 269,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,917,691.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,984 shares in the company, valued at $25,710,559.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,427 shares of company stock worth $15,858,317 in the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,270,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,549,000 after buying an additional 118,933 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 671,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,887,000 after buying an additional 65,028 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 470,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,191,000 after buying an additional 47,996 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,989,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 261,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,869,000 after buying an additional 59,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PATK traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.52. The stock had a trading volume of 174,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,746. Patrick Industries has a 1 year low of $36.76 and a 1 year high of $98.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.11 and its 200 day moving average is $74.72.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.72. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

