Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 446.88 ($5.84).

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYNT. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 490 ($6.40) to GBX 515 ($6.73) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 515 ($6.73) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

SYNT traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.06) on Friday, reaching GBX 515.50 ($6.74). 497,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,682. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 481.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 447.63. The company has a market cap of £2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 742.86. Synthomer has a twelve month low of GBX 262.60 ($3.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 527 ($6.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 8.60 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Synthomer’s previous dividend of $3.00. Synthomer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

In other news, insider Holly Van Deursen acquired 4,750 shares of Synthomer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 517 ($6.75) per share, for a total transaction of £24,557.50 ($32,084.53). Also, insider Dato’ Lee Hau Hian acquired 48,500 shares of Synthomer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 465 ($6.08) per share, for a total transaction of £225,525 ($294,649.86).

Synthomer Company Profile

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

