Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.40.

EMRAF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Emera from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Emera in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Emera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Emera from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Emera from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of EMRAF traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.28. 2,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,743. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.47. Emera has a 52-week low of $33.59 and a 52-week high of $47.80.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. It operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

