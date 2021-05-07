AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.28), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.31 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share.

AHCO traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $26.34. 3,333,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,367,041. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -438.93. AdaptHealth has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $41.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

In other AdaptHealth news, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.99 per share, with a total value of $265,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,071.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,047,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 250,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,309,473.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AHCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial started coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.68.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

