The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.530-5.630 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $74.50 billion-$75.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.35 billion.

Shares of PG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.15. 5,861,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,260,187. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $111.25 and a 12 month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.97%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PG. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.93.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 996,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total value of $134,143,581.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,655.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total value of $17,788,846.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 253,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,167,114.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,279,873 shares of company stock worth $306,134,932 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

