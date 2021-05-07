Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Announces Earnings Results

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.71) by $1.25, Fidelity Earnings reports. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 29.71%.

Shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $4.60. 161,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,310. The stock has a market cap of $43.65 million, a P/E ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average is $5.25. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $9.84.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Acorda Therapeutics from $5.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acorda Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Selincro for the treatment of alcohol dependence; and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

