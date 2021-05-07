Linear (LINA) Hits Market Cap of $352.78 Million

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 7th. One Linear coin can currently be purchased for $0.0995 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Linear has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. Linear has a market capitalization of $352.78 million and $55.30 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.93 or 0.00085440 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00020014 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00062602 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.95 or 0.00773513 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.37 or 0.00101934 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,049.01 or 0.08816934 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00045760 BTC.

About Linear

Linear (LINA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,544,804,757 coins. Linear’s official website is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Buying and Selling Linear

