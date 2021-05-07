Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.83 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.76 and the highest is $1.94. Cambridge Bancorp reported earnings of $1.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full year earnings of $7.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cambridge Bancorp.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 16.43%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cambridge Bancorp from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 13,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 88,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after buying an additional 26,698 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 282,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,802,000 after buying an additional 67,192 shares during the period. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CATC traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,741. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1 year low of $46.08 and a 1 year high of $89.50. The company has a market capitalization of $603.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.35%.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, trust accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

