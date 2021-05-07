American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.17.

Several research firms recently commented on AAL. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 224,355 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,538,000 after buying an additional 19,377 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 998,377 shares of the airline’s stock worth $15,744,000 after buying an additional 82,560 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 233.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,285 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 51,286 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 103,919 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 10,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 552,758 shares of the airline’s stock worth $8,717,000 after buying an additional 19,360 shares in the last quarter. 44.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,907,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,486,965. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.82.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.65) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post -19.77 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

