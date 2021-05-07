Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.56 EPS

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

ADNT stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.29. The stock had a trading volume of 731,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,386. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.16. Adient has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $50.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

ADNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Adient from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.73.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

