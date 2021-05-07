Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.650-1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $700 million-$700 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $667.35 million.Inter Parfums also updated its Q1 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of IPAR stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $74.86. 71,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,704. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 74.72 and a beta of 0.95. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $36.46 and a one year high of $77.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.79.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $184.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Inter Parfums currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.67.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total value of $177,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $158,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

