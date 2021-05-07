Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.070-2.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.90 billion-$5.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.08 billion.Edwards Lifesciences also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.540-0.600 EPS.

Shares of EW stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,255,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,083. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $66.23 and a one year high of $98.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.40, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. Raymond James upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.93.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $5,769,853.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,073,340.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $3,280,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,952,544.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 324,276 shares of company stock valued at $27,633,164 in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

