Brokerages Set Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) PT at $152.00

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $152.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAP. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

BAP stock traded up $4.40 on Friday, reaching $121.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,358,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,942. Credicorp has a 52 week low of $110.47 and a 52 week high of $172.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $944.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 4.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Credicorp will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,649,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,568,000 after purchasing an additional 276,621 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,507,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,214,000 after purchasing an additional 982,872 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,541,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,803,000 after purchasing an additional 233,260 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 674,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,592,000 after purchasing an additional 88,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 588,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,503,000 after purchasing an additional 23,326 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

